Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Mom arrested after admitting to doing drugs near child

items.[0].image.alt
MCSO
Alyssa Salcido
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 13:12:13-05

PHOENIX — A Phoenix mother has been arrested after allegedly doing drugs near her child over the weekend.

Police documents say Alyssa Salcido, 26, was seen in a vehicle near the Knights Inn along I-17 near McDowell Road around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Alyssa salcido
Alyssa Salcido

Salcido was reportedly seen using drug paraphernalia commonly used to smoke counterfeit oxycodone pills.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located more drugs.

Salcido admitted to picking up the drugs at the hotel and smoking them in her vehicle while her child was in the backseat.

Officials say she was aware the fumes of the narcotic drugs could pose a threat to the child.

Salcido was booked into jail on a charge of child abuse.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

News Literacy Week: Becoming a smarter, more active news consumer