Meeting held to address several horse deaths at Turf Paradise

PHOENIX — A total of 24 horses at the Phoenix are racetrack, Turf Paradise, have died from what officials say are several reasons.

“The eyes are on us. It’s not just Turf Paradise, the eyes are on us,” Arizona Racing Commissioner Rory Goree said on the matter at Tuesday’s meeting.

The two dozen horse deaths occurred 68 days into turf paradise’s 124-day meet.

And of those, Sue Gale, Chief Veterinarian for Arizona Racing Commission, says, “There have been 11 horses that have suffered catastrophic injuries on the racetrack during races.”

Of the remaining 13, 5 horses died during training and 8 horses died from other causes like colic or a barn injury.

“That comes out to about a rate of 2.98 per 1,000. So again it’s creeping up a little bit,” Gale says.

That rate is more than double the national average. The “Equine Injury Database” shows a national average of 1.4 horse deaths for every 1,000 starts in 2020.

That’s the lowest it’s been since 2009. When 2 per 1,000 horses died. Turf Paradise is even outpacing that.

Included in the recent death statistic, a horse named "Creative Plan" that was allowed to run at Turf Paradise January 7, 2022.

Jenny Earhart, owner of Premier Equine Rehab in California, bought Creative Plan knowing the horse needed rehab. Earhart says the horse was in worse shape than she thought.

“When we started doing x-rays, that’s when we noticed it was literally just skin holding everything together,” Earhart said.

Creative Plan had to be put down this week.

Vincent Francia, General Manager of Turf Paradise Racecourse, tells ABC15, “We don’t want to lose one horse here, that’s not what our sport is about.”

“It’s our responsibility as track operators to mitigate every place we can, anything that might be dangerous to the horse... I have to [take responsibility]. I cannot be a general manager and not feel responsibility.”

The Arizona Racing Commission says safety is their highest concern. They’ll be making sure Turf Paradise gets new equipment needed to keep the track as safe as possible.

“I’m hopeful that here in the near future we will be able as a commission talk about some of the solutions and ideas and make Arizona the light it needs to be, that we’re making the change doing the right thing, instead of being the laughingstock that we are right now nationwide," Goree said, in Tuesday’s meeting.

Francia suggests shortening the meet, saying 124 days is too long.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the Arizona Department of Gaming Deputy and Racing Division Director Rudy Casillas says updated veterinary medical records are now required on every horse.

Francia concludes the interview emotional saying, “I’ve never gotten used to it. I’ve never gotten used to losing a horse. For me [it's emotional]. For everybody in this sport. Racing is family.”