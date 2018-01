PHOENIX - Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says hundreds more animals have been brought to shelters since the holiday.

They reported Wednesday that 100 animals were in the East and West Valley shelters after New Years, but said Friday that the number increased to 350.

To help increase the chances of lost pet owners coming to search and pick up their pets, MCACC is waiving certain fees.

All licensed dogs at the shelter will be returned to owners at no cost

Unlicensed, sterilized dogs will have a $45 charge with no kennel fees added on

Unlicensed, unsterilized dogs whose owners are willing to sterilize them will have a $45 charge and FREE sterilization

Unlicensed, unsterilized animals whose owners are not willing to sterilize them will pay full fees

Dogs are put up for adoption after a four-day stray hold.

MCACC says those interested in adopting animals at the shelter right now can still adopt "bully breeds" for free thanks to a "Secret Santa" who provided adoption funding.