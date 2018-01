PHOENIX - According to officials with the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, more than 100 animals without identification were brought to county shelters after the New Year's holiday.

A majority of the animals recently picked up are at the West Valley Animal Care Center, and more than 900 pets are currently in both shelters.

MCACC says all animals that were picked up around the holiday that could be ID'd through tags or microchips were taken directly back to their owners and never stepped foot in the shelters.

Any lost or stray animals are held at MCACC for four days before they can be placed up for adoption.

If you are missing your pet, be sure to check MCACC shelters, as many animals are still waiting without any form of identification.

If you are interested in adopting an animal from MCACC, shelter officials say leftover funding from a "Secret Santa" is still helping adopt out "bully breeds" at no cost.

