Maricopa County Home and Garden Show highlights tiny homes

The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show is Jan. 12-14 at The Arizona State Fairgrounds. But you'll leave with more than just ideas, there are tons of freebies and discounts to be had.

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Home and Garden Show returns to the Arizona State Fairgrounds for a weekend full of new styles, tips, designs, ideas and fun. 

Exhibitors and vendors take over the fairgrounds and showcase anything and everything for your home or yard. Tiny homes are a big focal point at January's show, featuring the "Tiny Homes Street of Dreams," where you can walk through, view and learn all about tiny home living. Dog training, turf installation, hot tubs, even outdoor kitchens and water features. All front and center with experts ready to answer questions.

Show gates are open 10:00 a.m - 6:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Adult tickets are $8 for show entry, children 3 - 12 are $3 and 2 and under are free. Senior and military discounts are available, if your birthday is in January you even receive a free gift with valid photo ID.   

The first 2,500 people through the gates Friday morning receive a free wildflower seed packet. For more details and full list of event exhibitors and class/seminar times visit: maricopacountyhomeshows.com  

The Arizona State Fairgrounds is located at 1826 W. McDowell Road in Phoenix.

 

