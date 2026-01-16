Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man suffers life-threatening injury in shooting near 44th Street and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting at a gas station near 44th Street and Thomas Road.

Officials were first called to the scene around 7:45 a.m. on Friday for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details were immediately available, but police are asking the public for assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

