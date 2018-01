Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a Phoenix cell phone store at gunpoint.

According to Silent Witness, on the morning of January 8, the suspect entered the AT&T store near 44th Street and Indian School Road.

Police say the suspect pulled out a handgun and ordered the store's employee into the backroom.

The suspect reportedly loaded numerous iPhones into a trash bag and left through the back door.

Authorities believe the same suspect was at this same location a day earlier when he allegedly stole a Bluetooth speaker.

If you have any information on in the identity of this man or these incidents, you are asked to call 480-WITNESS, you can remain anonymous.