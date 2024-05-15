Watch Now
Man shot, killed near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road

No suspect information has been released by officials
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road late Tuesday night.
Posted at 5:28 AM, May 15, 2024
PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road on Tuesday night.

Phoenix police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man with at least one gunshot wound.

Police say the victim, who has not been publicly identified, died from his injuries at a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and police did not say whether any suspect information was known.

The area was expected to remain closed for "an extended period of time" during the investigation.

ABC15 will continue to stay on top of this story and bring you updates as they come in to our newsroom.

