PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man died after he was shot several times near 16th and Roosevelt streets late Sunday night.

Officers were called to the area around 10:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a man in the roadway. Witnesses say the man was found in the street with his bicycle next to him.

Police say the man, identified as 22-year-old Alvaro Gonzalez-Garcia, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects have been located and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.