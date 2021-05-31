Man shot, killed during altercation near 31st Avenue and Van Buren Street

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting early Monday morning in Phoenix.

Officers were called to the area of 31st Avenue and Van Buren Street for a shooting just before 2 a.m.

A man, who has not yet been identified, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The shooting took place during an altercation with the suspect, preliminary information suggests.

Officials are working to determine who the suspect is and exactly what took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).