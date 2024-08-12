Man shot, killed at apartment complex near 44th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Phoenix early Monday morning.

Officers were first called to a complex near 44th Street and McDowell Road around 1:30 a.m. where a man was found with a gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not yet been named, was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect is believed to have left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived. No suspect description was immediately available, and it's not yet known what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.