Man rescued from apartment fire near 7th Street and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A man is okay after he was reportedly rescued from a burning apartment overnight in central Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says they were called to an apartment fire near 7th Street and Indian School Road at about 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the doorway of a three-story apartment complex.

Firefighters got into the building and found a man that was unconscious and not able to exit the building on his own.

Emergency responders carried the man out of the building while the fire was put out.

Phoenix Fire says the man is in stable condition and refused transport to the hospital.

There were no other reported injuries from the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.