Man in custody after fire near 1st and Jackson streets in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was taken into custody after a fire in downtown Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
Crews were initially called to the area of 1st and Jackson streets around 5 a.m. for an exterior fire that spread to a commercial leather-working shop and storage facility.
According to Phoenix police, witnesses saw a man walking away from the fire, and officers saw additional smaller fires nearby.
A man, who police say was armed with a sharp tool, was taken into custody after initially ignoring officers' commands to drop his weapon.
He was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment for self-inflicted cuts to his arm.
The incident remains under investigation.