PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after falling 20 feet off of a cliff at South Mountain Saturday, according to Phoenix fire officials.

The 54-year-old man was riding a bicycle along Telegraph Pass when he crashed the bike and fell off a cliff.

Firefighters airlifted the man off of the mountain with a head injury and a possible broken collar bone.

The man was then transferred to a nearby ambulance and taken to the hospital.

No other details have been provided at this time.