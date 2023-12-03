Man hurt, three others displaced after apartment fire west of downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is hurt and three others have been forced out of their homes after an apartment fire Sunday morning just west of downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the fire near 19th Avenue and Jefferson Street around 10:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

Firefighters found a man in the burning building and were able to rescue him.

He was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Fire officials say multiple cats were also rescued from the building, and one was successfully resuscitated using a Fido bag.

Three other people will be displaced because of the fire.

What caused the fire remains under investigation.