A 42-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing a Phoenix street Sunday night.

Phoenix police say the incident occurred around 8 p.m. near 44th Street and Osborn Road.

Edward McHale was reportedly crossing the street against a do-not-walk signal when he was struck by a passenger car.

McHale was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.