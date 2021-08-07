Watch
Man found dead Saturday near 15th Avenue and Polk Street

Posted at 7:55 AM, Aug 07, 2021
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street

Officials say at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the Phoenix Police Department was alerted for an "unkown trouble."

When officers arrived at the scene, on Polk Street just east of 15th Avenue, they located a caller who reported seeing a body.

Officers searched and found a man's body with "obvious signs of trauma," according to officials.

The area is closed for several hours as detectives conduct an investigation.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

