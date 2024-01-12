Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Man drives up to Phoenix crash scene with gunshot wound; police investigating

Officers working at a crash scene were contacted by the shooting victim
Police say a man with a gunshot wound drove up to officers investigating a crash scene on Thursday night in Phoenix.
Posted at 5:34 AM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 07:34:54-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they are investigating a shooting after a victim drove up to an unrelated crash scene late Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m., police officers were investigating an earlier crash near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road when a man drove up to them.

Officers determined the man had been shot at least once. The victim was then taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Where and when the shooting occurred is currently under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61