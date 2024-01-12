Man drives up to Phoenix crash scene with gunshot wound; police investigating

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they are investigating a shooting after a victim drove up to an unrelated crash scene late Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m., police officers were investigating an earlier crash near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road when a man drove up to them.

Officers determined the man had been shot at least once. The victim was then taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Where and when the shooting occurred is currently under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.