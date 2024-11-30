Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Man dies in shooting near 24th and Van Buren streets

The incident occurred near a gas station early Saturday morning
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
24thStVanBurenshooting.jpg
Posted

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning near 24th and Van Buren streets.

Officers were first called to the area around 1:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who had gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital where he died from those injuries.

No suspects have been identified or located, police said mid-Saturday morning.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen