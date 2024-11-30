Man dies in shooting near 24th and Van Buren streets

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning near 24th and Van Buren streets.

Officers were first called to the area around 1:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who had gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital where he died from those injuries.

No suspects have been identified or located, police said mid-Saturday morning.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.