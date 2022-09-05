Watch Now
Man dies after crashing into wall of Sky Harbor parking garage

Posted at 6:51 PM, Sep 04, 2022
PHOENIX — A man has died after he crashed into the wall of the Terminal 4 parking garage at Sky Harbor International Airport Sunday afternoon.

The crash caused a closure on the I-10 eastbound Sky Harbor off-ramp and restrictions of the north side of Terminal 4, according to Phoenix police.

Police say the restrictions were in place while crews removed the damaged portion of the wall and the vehicle.

Roadway traffic at the terminal is expected to be back to normal around 8 p.m., police say.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

