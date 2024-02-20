Man allegedly trying to steal cars at gunpoint shot, killed by Phoenix officers

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man who attempted to steal cars at gunpoint is dead after a shooting involving officers late Monday night.

The incident began around 10:45 p.m. when officers spotted a vehicle speeding near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street. They attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver did not comply.

A police helicopter followed the vehicle’s moves to an area where the driver of the vehicle, identified as a man in his late 30s, got out and attempted to steal another car at gunpoint. The victim driver reportedly drove off without further incident.

The man got back into his original vehicle and stopped near 60th Lane and McDowell Road. Officers moved into the area and the man continued running towards another vehicle with a gun in his hand. At that point, officers fired their duty weapons at the man.

Fire officials rendered medical aid at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officers say the man’s gun was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.