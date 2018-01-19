Man accused of having sexual relationship with Phoenix teen, bringing her to Prescott

COTTONWOOD, AZ - A 27-year-old man is accused of having sexual relations with a Phoenix teen less than a year after his brother was accused of a similar sex crime.

On Saturday, Phoenix police reached out to Cottonwood police for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Officers believed the 15-year-old was with a man she met on social media under the moniker “Kiru Eternel.”

The man was later identified as 27-year-old Aelynn Peytekewa of Cottonwood.

Police located Peytekewa and the 15-year-old girl a few days later in Prescott, police said.

During an interview with the girl and her parents, detectives learned the teen was first brought to Cottonwood around Jan. 11 by Peyketewa, whom she had been talking to on social media over the past two years.

It was also discovered that the two were allegedly involved in a sexual relationship, police said.

Police collected more evidence at Peyketewa’s home and he was arrested without incident. He is facing eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

On June 2017, Peyketewa’s brother, Jayd Lawrence Roger Peyketewa, was arrested for luring a minor for sexual exploitation. Last December, he was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender and pled guilty to both charges. He is now awaiting sentencing.