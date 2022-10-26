Lost Our Home Pet Rescue hoping to adopt out longtime rescue pets

PHOENIX — October is "Adopt a Shelter Dog" month and there is a Valley pet rescue that is hoping you'll open your home to some of their longtime residents.

"We just have some that have a little bit of a harder time getting adopted — maybe they're bigger or they just don't stand out as much as other dogs, but they are amazing animals," explains Karen Anderson with Lost Our Home.

Karen introduced us to two of those dogs: Skyler is a 9-year-old Whippet mix and George is a 2-year-old Boxer mix. To help both of them adjust, Lost Our Home is currently offering two weeks of boarding and training to get them better acclimated to their new families.

"We want everybody to be happy. We want it to be a good experience."

Lost Our Home also introduced us to Samba, a 3-year-old blue heeler mix who's been at the shelter for almost a year. Samba is very sweet and very curious — and is a good mix of energy and couch potato! Samba does not qualify for the board-and-train offer but is still available for adoption.

Lost Our Home also has cats looking for families. For more information, click here.