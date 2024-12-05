Lori Vallow Daybell mentally fit to stand trial in Arizona according to medical evaluations

PHOENIX — Lori Vallow Daybell is mentally fit to stand trial in Arizona, according to competency evaluations. A judge made the announcement in court on Thursday morning.

Two doctors reportedly agreed upon her competency and the state did not object to their findings. A judge announced the ruling with Vallow Daybell in court Thursday morning.

Vallow Daybell arrived in Maricopa County from Idaho just over one year ago and was booked into jail on two first-degree murder charges, officials say.

She was found guilty of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband's previous wife. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences.

After she was found guilty, she was indicted in Arizona for a second time, alleging she conspired to kill her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

She was previously indicted in Arizona in a separate felony case after a grand jury indicted her in 2021 on a charge of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Earlier this year, an Idaho jury found her husband Chad Daybell guilty of the 2019 murders of 7-year-old JJ Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and his former wife Tammy Daybell.

Vallow Daybell is expected to appear in court again on Friday.