Leaders in Training Program gives teens career skills to succeed

PHOENIX — If you are looking for ways for your teen to stay busy this summer while also setting them up for a future career, the Valley of the Sun YMCA has openings for their Leaders in Training Program.

The program received grant funding from Governor Katie Hobbs' Summer Enrichment Program, which means it's free this year to sign up.

Like some of the others now working at the YMCA, Tony Stewart participated in the program from the age of 12 to 14. Now at 16, he has a summer job working alongside others to supervise kids in the Y's childcare program.

Jenna Cooper also started her career at the YMCA participating in the leaders in training program. She now serves as the Y's vice president of community and government relations.

"I was raised paycheck to paycheck, so watching my family struggle and having to make decisions around paying the electric bill or buying groceries was very real for me growing up," Cooper said. "For a kid like me growing up, I had so much potential, but I didn't know that because I was living a very hard reality every day and knowing there were adults out there that would take the time and invest in me, I knew that was the organization I needed to work for."

She says youth participating in Leaders in Training volunteer a week minimum at the Y and are given guidance, working in all different departments. Participants learn customer service skills and even safety guidelines.

"(It's) so that when they turn 16 and become eligible for most jobs across the community, they have a resume ready. They know how to interview," said Cooper.

Fifteen-year-old Juno Harper is going through the program right now.

"I just want to help people the best way that I can, because I think the world needs a little bit more of that right now," said Harper.

Cooper says she wants kids like Harper and Stewart to know that the possibilities are endless.

"I'm constantly trying to counsel them and talk to them about how a week at the Y can help them fulfill their immediate needs to help their family because that is a real reality, but also the importance of investing in yourself and your future," she said.

For more information about Leaders in Training, click here and look for the "LIT" events.