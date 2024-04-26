Internet issues impact Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport travelers for hours

PHOENIX — Airport officials say internet issues impacted travelers in one terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for several hours Friday morning.

ABC15 received a message from a viewer before 6 a.m. saying that kiosks were down at Terminal 3. Another viewer said the issue had been ongoing since the 4 a.m. hour.

Our photographers at the scene say there were lines of people at the terminal, which serves JetBlue, Frontier, Hawaiian, Alaska, Breeze, Advanced, Contour, Allegiant, Air Canada, Spirit, Sun Country, United, Delta, Southern Airways Express, and Denver Air Connection.

'X' user @radiokaos666, who said his name is 'Abe Froman,' shared a video of the long lines - see it in the video player below:

Traveler shares video of long lines at Sky Harbor amid internet outage

We checked in with Sky Harbor officials, who told ABC15 that an internet issue was reported at the airport and their technology department was working to resolve the issue.

Officials say some passengers were experiencing problems checking in for their flights, but the extent of the impacts is not yet known.

Around 8 a.m., ABC15 crews at the airport said systems were back up and running.

We spoke to one traveler, Frank Ayala, who said he arrived at the airport and arrived to see the “chaos” and lines. He said travelers were told they could not get boarding passes printed, but passengers who already had mobile boarding passes may not be impacted. Those checking baggage may experience difficulties Friday morning.

“Everyone’s kind of questioning what’s going on,” Ayala said, noting that passengers were frustrated and confused. He told us that staff members were working to check in those who had the earliest flights first.

No major flight delays or cancelationswere reported by the airport at this time.