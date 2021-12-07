Watch
Huge junkyard fire burning west of Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road

A second-alarm debris fire is currently burning near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road Tuesday afternoon.
Posted at 3:38 PM, Dec 07, 2021
PHOENIX — A second-alarm fire involving several vehicles is still being extinguished west of downtown Phoenix after it sent a huge plume of dark smoke into the air.

Aerial video from Air15 showed several vehicles and debris on fire at an apparent junkyard near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix. Video also showed a couple of large ladder trucks with firefighters shooting water onto the flames.

Firefighters say an employee found smoke and fire in a stack of crushed cars near the rear of the business and called 911.

The fire quickly escalated to a second-alarm fire, which allows more fire trucks, firefighters, and resources to respond to the fire.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

