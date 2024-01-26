Watch Now
Homeowner shoots man allegedly breaking into home near 5th Avenue and McDowell Road

Man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Posted at 10:41 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 00:41:42-05

PHOENIX — A man has been hospitalized after a homeowner shot him during an alleged break-in Thursday night.

Police say they were called to a home just south of 5th Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a shooting. Police were told that a man was allegedly attempting to break into a home when the homeowner shot the man. The man left the area on foot before police arrived.

The man was found along 7th Avenue, south of McDowell Road. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say if charges are established, the man will be booked into jail once he is released from the hospital.

This incident remains under investigation.

