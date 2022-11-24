Homeless to housed: a year-long journey to find a home

PHOENIX — It can be difficult for some of our senior citizens to make ends meet this holiday season. There’s a new wave of homeless seniors known as "the Silver Tsunami."

Earlier this year, Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) looked into the number of those 55 and up, and saw there has been an increase in those seniors needing help.

In May, 30% of its clients were 55 and older.

One of those women who found themselves without a home was Kasey Dungan. In January, Dungan, 73, found herself standing outside the homeless shelter in an area referred to as "The Zone."

“I just don’t understand why there’s so many people my age that are on the streets, older women like myself,” said Dungan.

Before going inside, Stacey Champion, an advocate for the unsheltered, offered to help.

Champion turned to social media to help raise immediate funds to put Dungan in a hotel. They were able to turn to community sources like Community Bridges to put her in temporary hotels until more could be done.

“I didn’t spend one night on the street — my guardian angel protected me,” said Dungan.

After nine months of being on a waiting list for low-income housing, Dungan got an apartment. However now, the wait list is nearly three years long for the same location.

Dungan’s neighbors have turned into her friends, and some even stopped by for Thanksgiving to share a gift.

“I love it here,” said Dungan, as she wiped away tears. “Thank God I’m here.”

However, there are so many like her — many still in need of help. Dungan hopes to raise awareness that will hopefully lead to short- and long-term solutions.