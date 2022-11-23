Hidden Gem: Massive teapot handles built into walls of SR 51

PHOENIX — It's bright blue, massive and it is made of concrete — and it's full of Arizona history!

The massive teapot handle built into the barrier wall of State Route 51 in Phoenix is just part of an Arizona Hidden Gem.

This one is an invitation to enjoy a wild bike ride.

You’ll find it just as you exit in the northbound lanes at Highland Avenue.

The teapot handle is just part of a five-mile Phoenix Public Art Installation built in 1994 near the noise barrier walls.

Marshall Shore is Arizona's Hip Historian.

"As you drive along State Route 51, on the street side you can see these large pots and kettles, things like that, to really enjoy the neighborhood," he said.

An adventure of sorts awaits those willing to explore the path between Glendale Avenue south to McDowell Road in Phoenix.

"They were doing this beautify the highway project," Shore said as he explained the project was about inspiring exploration of the neighborhoods that were cut in half, decades ago when State Route 51 was built.

"People were outraged because as you drive all they saw were these little tiny pots that cost a lot of money!" he said.

More commonly, the project is known as the Piestewa Peak Pots.

It is officially called Wall Cycle to Ocotillo.

The price tag? $474,000!

Two Massachusetts artists were tapped for the job, which is one reason why the project was immediately controversial.

Many locals say the artists, Mags Harries and Lajos Heder, had little obvious relation to the culture of the Southwest.

The original installation featured more than 30 teacups, pots, and bowls made of concrete and covered in bright paint.

Roughly 20 still remain and the best way to see them is on a bike.

Pedestrian tunnels under SR51 make the adventure safer.

Shore also explained, "I mean, this public art installation really helps provide a soul to where we live. It also provides a reason for why you don't want to just zip on highways, why sometimes you want to take the side road, why you want to get off and drive to a neighborhood."

He added, “They're all fairly easy to find as long as you know where to look and they are well worth the time spent to get there.”

Ready for an adventure?

You can find them on the map below: