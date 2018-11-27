Giving Tuesday: Support Valley of the Sun United Way, AAWL and others

PHOENIX - From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, consumers have spent a record amount on gifts so far this holiday season.

Are you one of those who shopped 'til they've dropped? If you can, hold on just one more day.

Tuesday marks "Giving Tuesday" and was created back in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation. It was created as a reminder of what the spirit of the season is really all about and encourages consumers to donate to an organization or charity in their community.

ABC15 decided to take action and highlight a couple places you can choose to give to on Tuesday.

Valley of the Sun United Way

Valley of the Sun United Way's Jayson Matthews said their goal in Arizona is to stop the cycle of poverty.

ABC15 asked them: what is an example of a project they are proud of?

Matthews described how the organization worked with local leaders in Maryvale to establish the Cartwright Community Garden.

"...This garden of about 50 beds is not only an amazing space where individuals can learn where their food is coming from, but it also serves as a community hub where people feel trusted and they can come together," Matthews explained.

On "Giving Tuesday", you can donate money or volunteer your time.

"We're...hoping that individuals take full advantage of the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit where they can get a dollar-for-dollar match of $400 for an individual or $800 for a couple," Matthews explained. "We just hope that they give now and throughout the year."

To learn how you can donate to Valley of the Sun United Way, click here.

Arizona Animal Welfare League and SPCA

ABC15 also spent time thinking of our furry friends by checking out the oldest and largest no-kill shelter in Arizona, the Arizona Animal Welfare League.

Michael Morefield, the Director of Marketing and Communications, introduced us to Herman. The cattle-dog had to have both of his eyes surgically removed after he came from a rural farming area in Arizona and was not properly treated.

But, with their miracle medical fund, the AAWL was able to perform the surgery and give Herman a second chance at life -- and they can see his personality has changed without the pain in his diseased eyes.

"Now, we're teaching him how to live his life as a blind dog," Morefield said.

He also said almost a third of their budget goes toward medical costs, covering thousands of surgeries from simple spay-and-neuter procedures to specialized ones like Herman's every day.

"...It's so important that we have the support of our community on days like Giving Tuesday," Morefield said.

You can help by donating, volunteering, or adopting one of the pets in their care.