GCU student struck by stray bullet after off-campus shooting

PHOENIX — A student was struck by a stray bullet after an off-campus shooting near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road Wednesday night, according to Grand Canyon University officials.

GCU officials say two stay bullets entered the campus and struck a student near The Rivers Residence Halls.

The student was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury and is expected to be ok.

One struck a student near The Rivers Residence Halls. That student is at the hospital with a non-life threatening injury and is expected to be OK. The parents of the student have been notified. https://t.co/kcWwt91ERI (2/2) — Grand Canyon U (@gcu) September 29, 2022

The second bullet struck one of the residence halls but did not injure any students.

GCU officials say that the campus did not need to go into lockdown after consulting with Phoenix police, though the university does recommend that "students, for their own safety, use good judgment and remain on campus this evening."

Phoenix police say officers were called to the area for reports of shots fired, though no immediate victims were found when officers arrived.

Police say officers learned that a man and a teenage girl arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Both are believed to have been present during the initial shooting call.

Both have non-life threatening injuries

It is currently unknown what led to the shooting.