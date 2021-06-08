Funeral for Phoenix Police Officer Ginarro New to take place Thursday at Dream City Church

PHOENIX — Memorial services have been set for Phoenix Police Officer Ginarro New, who was killed in a crash with a red-light runner last week.

A visitation is set for Wednesday, June 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hansen’s Mortuary, located near 64th Street and Bell Road.

His funeral will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, at Dream City Church, located at 13613 N. Cave Creek Rd.

Funeral services will be public and full police honors will be held immediately afterward.

No procession will be held after the funeral.