Fundraiser to be held for Valley artist fighting for his life

A local artist responsible for popular murals around town has been fighting for his life for the better part of a month.

If you live in the Valley or have ever been to Sky Harbor, chances are you've seen Pablo Luna's work.

On nearly every inch at the home of Silvana Salcido Esparza, is a piece of art from her longtime friend, Pablo Luna.

If you've ever been to her restaurant, Barrio Cafe, you've likely seen Luna's work there too. Check the walls and definitely the bathroom.

His murals and collaborations are all over town and reflects Mexican American culture across generations.

"A lot of images of our culture, whether it's indigenous or present day, it's low riders or Aztec calendars," said Chef Silvana.

Lina Luna is one of Pablo Luna's siblings. The Valley-based artist is one of seven brothers and sisters.

"His art is everywhere," said Lina.

Her brother has been in the hospital for the better part of a month now.

She said what started as on-going nerve-pain led Pablo to the hospital. He's been reluctant to go ever since her daughter's drowning death when she was just four years old.

Undiagnosed diabetes became ketoacidosis. Lina says doctors were able to treat that but while in the hospital, he went into cardiac arrest and now, he's battling pneumonia.

"The hospital is saying he has a 20% chance," said Lina.

On Saturday, dozens of local artists will join Chef Silvana to host a fundraiser at Barrio Cafe.

The money raised will go to Pablo's medical expenses and recovery.

"As you can tell from his murals, he is a deep spiritual being, he believes in the power to heal yourself," said Lina.

Even if you can't come Saturday, the Luna family says if you see one of his murals anywhere around town, "don't give up on him, keep fighting for him, keep praying from him," said Lina.

Saturday's fundraiser starts 4 p.m. at Fridas Garden & Barrio Cafe until 11 p.m.

There's also a GoFundMe page to help Pablo and his family pay for medical bills.