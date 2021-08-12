Watch
Fully restored, Rescue 4 displayed at Hall of Flame Museum

The Hall of Flame Museum is honoring Rescue 4, which was used to rescue people during the 9-11 attacks.
Posted at 12:02 PM, Aug 12, 2021
PHOENIX — When Rescue 4 responded to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, it carried a crew of eight. All died when the towers collapsed.

The fire engine was severely damaged, and for the past two years, volunteers worked to restore it.

That restoration effort is now complete and Rescue 4 is on display at the Hall of Flame Museum in Phoenix.

Retired New York Firefighter John Ferry knew the men on board that day. He says the effort to restore Rescue 4 is another example of how the community can come together to honor those who died.

"I remember going home a couple days later and every street had lined with flags." Ferry said. "The unity that came out of this is something we have to keep trying to reach back and hold on to."

IF YOU GO:
6101 East Van Buren St.
Phoenix, AZ 85008

