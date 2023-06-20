Free pet adoptions at Arizona Animal Welfare League through the end of June

PHOENIX — Arizona Animal Welfare League is waiving adoption fees for all pets from Tuesday, June 20 through Friday, June 30.

AAWL

Pet adoptions are free in honor of Elisa Dillon, who played an important role in helping animals, according to AAWL. Dillon was a leader of the largest department that encompassed intake, behavior, and animal care.

See pets available for adoption at AAWL here.

Dogs and cats available for adoption at AAWL are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, behaviorally and medically evaluated, and treated for fleas/ticks.

LOCATIONS:

Sonia Breslow Adoption Center : 25 N. 40th St., Phoenix, AZ, 85034

Adoption Hours:

Tuesday - Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chandler Fashion Center : (Near Dillard's on the 2nd floor) 3111 W. Chandler Blvd., AZ, 85226

Adoption Hours:

Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Petsmart - Onsite Cat Adoptions:

