Free pet adoptions at Arizona Animal Welfare League through the end of June

Posted at 5:11 AM, Jun 20, 2023
PHOENIX — Arizona Animal Welfare League is waiving adoption fees for all pets from Tuesday, June 20 through Friday, June 30.

Adoption Event Flyer1024_1.jpg

Pet adoptions are free in honor of Elisa Dillon, who played an important role in helping animals, according to AAWL. Dillon was a leader of the largest department that encompassed intake, behavior, and animal care.

See pets available for adoption at AAWL here.

Dogs and cats available for adoption at AAWL are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, behaviorally and medically evaluated, and treated for fleas/ticks.

LOCATIONS:
Sonia Breslow Adoption Center: 25 N. 40th St., Phoenix, AZ, 85034
Adoption Hours:
Tuesday - Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chandler Fashion Center: (Near Dillard's on the 2nd floor) 3111 W. Chandler Blvd., AZ, 85226
Adoption Hours:
Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Petsmart - Onsite Cat Adoptions:

  • Petsmart Old Town Scottsdale #1864
    4380 N. Miller Rd. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85251
  • Petsmart 24th St. & Baseline #1269
    2475 E. Baseline Rd., Phoenix 85042
