Four-year-old girl dead after being pulled from pool near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — A 4-year-old girl has died after being pulled from a pool near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road Thursday evening.
The Glendale Fire Department says around 7:30 p.m. Thursday police received a call of a 4-year-old girl who had fallen into a pool at a home in that area.
Police and firefighters arrived and attempted life-saving measures. The girl was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Police are investigating the incident but do not believe foul play was a factor.
It's unclear how long the girl was in the pool or if the pool had a fence or not.
This is the ninth media-reported drowning of a child in the Valley in 2024.
