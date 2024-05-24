Four-year-old girl dead after being pulled from pool near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — A 4-year-old girl has died after being pulled from a pool near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road Thursday evening.

The Glendale Fire Department says around 7:30 p.m. Thursday police received a call of a 4-year-old girl who had fallen into a pool at a home in that area.

Police and firefighters arrived and attempted life-saving measures. The girl was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police are investigating the incident but do not believe foul play was a factor.

It's unclear how long the girl was in the pool or if the pool had a fence or not.

This is the ninth media-reported drowning of a child in the Valley in 2024.

