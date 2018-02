PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered that flags at all state office buildings be immediately lowered to half-staff until sunset Monday in honor of the victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Ducey says in a statement issued Thursday that, in his words, "our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and everyone impacted by this horrific tragedy."

A former student on Wednesday opened fire at the school with an AR-15 rifle, killing 17 people and injuring 14 more.

It was the nation's deadliest school shooting since a gunman attacked an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, more than five years ago.