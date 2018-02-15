Parkland shooting suspect booked at Florida jail

Nikolas Cruz has been booked into jail Thursday morning after being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder following a mass shooting at a South Florida high school.

MORE: Photos from the scene

Cruz, 19, was taken to the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale after being questioned for hours by authorities on Wednesday.

The shooting resulted in 17 deaths as gunfire hit Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Cruz used an Armalite-style rifle to carry out the attack and had several magazines, Scripps station WPTV in West Palm Beach reported.

The incident began around 2:30 p.m. ET. Nikolas Cruz was taken into custody off-campus about an hour after the shooting. The suspect was a former student of the school, according to authorities. Cruz had once been expelled from the school over disciplinary problems, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said told CNN.

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning that "neighbors and classmates" knew he was a big problem."