Summer is winding down and students are headed back to school for the 2018-2019 school year.

See when school is back in session for Valley districts:

Agua Fria Union High School District: August 6th (Freshmen), August 7th (All students)

Apache Junction Unified School District: July 24th

Cave Creek Unified School District: August 9th

Chandler Unified School District: July 23rd

Deer Valley Unified School District: August 7th

Dysart Unified School District: August 2nd

Florence Unified School District: July 18th

Gilbert Public Schools: August 2nd

Glendale Union High School District: August 6th

Higley Unified School District: July 23rd

Maricopa Unified School District: July 23rd

Mesa Public Schools: August 8th

Paradise Valley Unified School District: August 7th

Peoria Unified School District: August 8th

Phoenix Union High School District: August 6th

Queen Creek Unified School District: July 24th

Scottsdale Unified School District: August 7th

Tempe Elementary School District: August 6th

Tempe Union High School District: August 6th

Tolleson Union High School District: August 2nd

Officials are reminding Valley drivers to use extra caution on roads as kids venture out to school, be alert around school zones and be mindful of school buses and stops.