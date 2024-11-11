Watch Now
Fire spreads to two homes near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road

Nine people are displaced, fire officials say
PHOENIX — Nine people are displaced after a fire ripped through two neighboring homes Monday morning in Phoenix.

The fire broke out in a neighborhood near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 7 a.m.

Phoenix fire officials say flames spread from the carport of one home to the second home.

All of the occupants got out safely and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

