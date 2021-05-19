FD: Teen in critical condition after car, bus collide near 35th Avenue and Dunlap

PHOENIX — Firefighters say a 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a car and city bus collided in Phoenix Tuesday night.

Phoenix firefighters say crews were dispatched to 35th and Dunlap avenues just before 8 p.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a two-vehicle crash involving a city bus.

Officials say a 41-year-old woman and another 16-year-old boy were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area while police work to clear the scene.