FD: Man critical after being attacked by swarm of bees near 48th Street and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after being stung by a swarm of bees in Phoenix Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the lobby of a motel near 48th Street and Thomas Road around 4:20 p.m. for reports of swarming bees in the area.

When crews arrived, they found three people who had been stung multiple times. The two other patients were stung minimally and did not require hospitalizaton.

Officials say a bee keeper is en route to assess the bees and determine the necessary action.