FD: Dogs rescued from apartment fire near 44th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Firefighters came to the rescue of two pups trapped in a fast-moving apartment fire in Phoenix Monday.

Officials say crews from Scottsdale, Tempe and Phoenix were called to the fire near 48th Street and McDowell Road just before noon.

More pictures from this afternoon‘s apartment fire near 48th St and McDowell. There were no injuries on the fire-ground and the two dogs that were rescued are expected to make a full recovery-The cause of the fire has not yet been determined & investigators are currently on scene pic.twitter.com/O3HFs8zBVa — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) March 8, 2021

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a large amount of smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the building.

Crews were able to gain quick control of the fire and contain it to just two units.

Firefighters say no one was home when the fire broke out, but crews did find two dogs that needed medical attention. Fire crews used a Fido Bag to save both dogs that firefighters say are expected to make a full recovery.

Dogs rescued from apartment fire near 44th Street and McDowell Road

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

