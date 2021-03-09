Menu

Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

FD: Dogs rescued from apartment fire near 44th Street and McDowell Road

items.[0].videoTitle
Firefighters came to the rescue of two pups trapped in a fast-moving apartment fire in Phoenix Monday.
Dogs rescued from house fire near 44th St and McDowell Rd
Posted at 5:40 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 17:40:53-05

PHOENIX — Firefighters came to the rescue of two pups trapped in a fast-moving apartment fire in Phoenix Monday.

Officials say crews from Scottsdale, Tempe and Phoenix were called to the fire near 48th Street and McDowell Road just before noon.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a large amount of smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the building.

Crews were able to gain quick control of the fire and contain it to just two units.

Firefighters say no one was home when the fire broke out, but crews did find two dogs that needed medical attention. Fire crews used a Fido Bag to save both dogs that firefighters say are expected to make a full recovery.

Dogs rescued from apartment fire near 44th Street and McDowell Road

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV