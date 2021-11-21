Family mourning loss of man killed by suspected impaired driver

PHOENIX — A family is mourning the loss of their loved one.

Thirty-two-year-old Trenton Buckner was killed Friday night, near 15th Street and Osborn, when officials say he collided with a suspected impaired driver.

That driver, 30-year-old Monique Newton, is now facing a manslaughter charge.

Trenton’s younger brother, Tyron Buckner, says life will never be the same without him.

“I’m angry, I’m frustrated. I want to know why,” he told ABC15.

Tyron Buckner, still trying to process his older brother, fondly known as Trey, is gone.

“I think of every moment, memory, laugh, cry...every moment I shared with my brother. And that is gone. Taken away from me by a careless act. My heart is just shattered,” he said.

Police say Newton was heading down Osborn when she turned in front of an ATV, heading the opposite direction. Then the ATV slammed into the sedan.

Newton reportedly showed signs of impairment and was processed for driving under the influence, officials say.

“He was a character. Everyone loved him. It was such a tragic loss for me, and my family, and my friends and everyone that was impacted by his life,” said Buckner when remembering his beloved brother.

In a statement Buckner's mom says in part:

“We as a family are devastated. This could have been prevented and avoided. I will never ever forget what she has taken from us nor will I forgive it.”

“His dream was to be the best father, the best brother, the best son to my mother, and the best man he could be,” added Trey's brother.

Now Buckner says he will do his best to fill his brother’s shoes and help take care of Trey's children.

“It’s just a tragic loss that could have easily been prevented,” he told ABC15.

The family says they will hold a candlelight vigil near where Trey was killed.

They have it planned for Sunday, November 21 at around 6 p.m.