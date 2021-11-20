ATV driver dies after crash near 16th Street and Osborn Road

PHOENIX — An ATV driver has died after being involved in a crash near 16th Street and Osborn Road Friday night.

At about 10 p.m., officers responded to a crash near the area.

Officers learned a car heading eastbound on Osborn Road made a left turn in front of a Polaris ATV heading westbound.

This caused the ATV to collide with the sedan, causing serious injuries to the ATV driver, identified as 32-year-old Trenton Buckner.

Buckner was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver of the sedan, 30-year-old Monique Newton, stayed at the scene.

Police say Newton showed signs of impairment and was processed for driving under the influence.

She was booked into jail for a manslaughter charge.

The incident remains under investigation.