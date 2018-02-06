FAA holding public workshops in Phoenix to discuss flight paths

PHOENIX - The Federal Aviation Administration and the City of Phoenix have several public workshops scheduled in February to discuss flight paths.

The workshops will address a decision that was made last year to cancel flight path changes that were put into place in 2014.

Since then, the FAA, City of Phoenix and several historic neighborhood associations worked on a new plan that will be presented at these workshops. 

Here’s how the FAA describes the new proposed changes:

“The proposed plan has two steps. During Step One, the FAA would route aircraft near the airport in a manner to approximate, to the extent practicable, the pre-September 2014 routes. During Step Two, the FAA may propose other procedures based on comments and suggestions from the public regarding other routes near the airport. People can learn about the proposed Step One changes during the upcoming workshops. The workshops will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be open-house format, where people can attend anytime during the posted times.”

The FAA is seeking public feedback on the proposed changes. You can submit your feedback to the FAA by clicking HERE

If you go:

Date: 
February 6, 2018 - 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Location:
Maryvale High School Cafeteria
3415 N 59th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
 
Date:
February 7, 2018 - 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Location:
Cesar Chavez High School Cafeteria
3921 W Baseline Rd
Laveen Village, AZ 85339
 
Date:
February 8, 2018 - 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Location:
Horizon High School Cafeteria
5601 E Greenway Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Free parking, as well as street parking, will be available at all locations. Spanish interpreters also will be present.

