Driver crashes after fleeing attempted traffic stop by Phoenix PD

PHOENIX — A driver crashed into another vehicle after fleeing an attempted traffic stop by Phoenix police early Saturday morning, leaving two people with serious injures.

Authorities say officers were in the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road when they say they saw a vehicle that had a passenger they believe had a felony warrant.

Officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver of the vehicle allegedly did not stop.

Authorities say officers did not follow the vehicle but instead called in an air unit to follow.

At some point, the passenger got out of the vehicle and ran into a neighborhood, according to officials. The passenger has not been found.

The driver continued to drive with the vehicle's lights off and eventually crashed into another vehicle near 15th Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Police say the driver ran away from the scene of the crash but was later found and arrested.

The two other people involved in the crash do have serious injuries but are expected to survive.

