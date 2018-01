PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has released statistics from the No Need for Speed campaign.

The Valley-wide campaign started in November 2017 and ran for four weeks.

The campaign included eight details and were designed to stop speeders on Valley freeways.

In total, 221 stops were performed during the campaign which resulted in 174 citations. 47 warnings were handed out and two arrests were made.

Specific details about the campaign can be found here: