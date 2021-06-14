DPS investigating weekend wrong-way crash on Loop 101

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a wrong-way crash that happened over the weekend in the Valley.

The crash was reported Saturday afternoon on the southbound Loop 101 between Camelback and Glendale avenues, according to the DPS Duty Office.

A DPS spokesperson said one of its troopers was involved in the crash and that no injuries were reported, but did not elaborate. No further details about the crash or the investigation were immediately released.

ABC15 has reached back out to DPS for additional information.

Last week, a wrong-way driver suspected of driving while under the influence was arrested on Interstate 17, near Greenway Parkway. A month earlier, a wrong-way crash occurred on the US 60 near Grand Canyon.

According to ABC15 data, there have been sixteen reported wrong-way incidents in the Valley. Not all of them resulted in crashes. Some of the incidents were drivers who self-corrected, while others resulted in non-injury crashes or deadly crashes.